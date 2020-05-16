Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Preston Highway, police investigating

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run in the Newburg neighborhood on Friday night. (Source: Gray News)
By Dustin Vogt | May 16, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated May 16 at 8:55 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run in the Newburg neighborhood on Friday night.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to calls of a pedestrian struck on Preston Highway near Gilmore Lane.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a male pedestrian in his 50s was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run did not stop.

Investigators say the car may have been a gray passenger car with damage to the front headlight.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

