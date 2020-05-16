Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Preston Highway, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a deadly hit-and-run in the Newburg neighborhood on Friday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to calls of a pedestrian struck on Preston Highway near Gilmore Lane.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a male pedestrian in his 50s was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run did not stop.
Investigators say the car may have been a gray passenger car with damage to the front headlight.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
