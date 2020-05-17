Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 511 new cases, 11 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health Sunday released an update on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, Indiana is now reporting 511 new positive cases in the state Sunday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 27,778.
11 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus were also confirmed on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,607.
Total number of COVID-19 tests reported to the ISDH is now 177,243 as of Sunday.
As of May 11, Indiana has reported 197 total long-term care facilities with at least one positive case of COVID-19, and 121 facilities with at least one reported death. According to ISDH, there have been 3,033 positive cases within long-term care facilities and 584 deaths.
Governor Beshear will be giving another update on COVID-19 in the state Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.