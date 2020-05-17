Jackson County man charged with murder dies after medical emergency in jail, police say

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jackson County man charged with murder after shooting an ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend has died after a medical emergency in jail.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said that on May 10, officers responded to a medical incident inside of Jackson County Jail, where they found 30-year-old Tobias Au unconscious and not breathing.
Lifesaving techniques were applied as Au was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour. Au later died on May 17 according to the sheriff’s department.
Indiana State Police was contacted and are investigating the incident. No further details were given.
Au was arrested May 6 after a shooting reported inside of an apartment in the 2700 block of Bent Tree Lane
According to Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer, Au called 911 to report the shooting, claiming that the victim, 28-year-old Ryan Joseph Ross, was dead.
Meyer said that Ross had been shot multiple times. Ross had a child in common with Au’s girlfriend, and investigation revealed that the victim was shot inside the doorway after returning the child.
Au claimed that he was acting in self-defense in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s department.
He was being held at the Jackson County Jail without bond.
