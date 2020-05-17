Louisville COVID-19 update: Mayor Fischer announces 13 new cases, 2 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an update Sunday afternoon, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total number to 1,935.
The mayor released a graphic on Twitter also announcing two new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, a 68-year-old male and a 79-year-old male.
A total of 129 patients in Louisville have died due to the novel coronavirus.
1,226 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the city, with 29 new recoveries announced on Sunday.
The Mayor will be giving another update on COVID-19 in an update briefing Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m.
