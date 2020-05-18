American Heart Association to host COVID-19 community conversation

By Charles Gazaway | May 18, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 3:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Heart Association would like for you to join them for a lunchtime community conversation about COVID-19.

The online webinar, which will be held using Zoom, will be held at Noon, Tuesday, May 26, and will be hosted by WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan.

Among the topics:

  • The impact of COVID-19 on heart disease and stroke patients and/or survivors should do to protect themselves amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
  • What to expect when you come to the hospital
  • The importance of calling 911 when experiencing signs of a heart attack or stroke.
  • The American Heart Association’s response to COVID-19
  • Metro Louisville response and how to safely reintegrate back into the community

Featured speakers scheduled to take part are:

Dr. Jim Frazier - Vice President, Medical Affairs and Quality, Norton Healthcare

Dr. Mark Slaughter - Professor & Chair, Dept. of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, University of Louisville School of Medicine; Executive Medical Director, Jewish Hospital; Director, Heart Transplant and Mechanical Assist Device Program

Dr. Kim Perry - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Kindred Healthcare

David James - Louisville Metro Council President

To register, click here.

