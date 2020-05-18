American Heart Association to host COVID-19 community conversation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Heart Association would like for you to join them for a lunchtime community conversation about COVID-19.
The online webinar, which will be held using Zoom, will be held at Noon, Tuesday, May 26, and will be hosted by WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan.
Among the topics:
- The impact of COVID-19 on heart disease and stroke patients and/or survivors should do to protect themselves amidst the COVID-19 pandemic
- What to expect when you come to the hospital
- The importance of calling 911 when experiencing signs of a heart attack or stroke.
- The American Heart Association’s response to COVID-19
- Metro Louisville response and how to safely reintegrate back into the community
Featured speakers scheduled to take part are:
Dr. Jim Frazier - Vice President, Medical Affairs and Quality, Norton Healthcare
Dr. Mark Slaughter - Professor & Chair, Dept. of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, University of Louisville School of Medicine; Executive Medical Director, Jewish Hospital; Director, Heart Transplant and Mechanical Assist Device Program
Dr. Kim Perry - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Kindred Healthcare
David James - Louisville Metro Council President
To register, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.