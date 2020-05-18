Breonna Taylor’s neighbors say they still have anxiety about deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s neighbors said they haven’t been the same since the deadly shooting in their apartment complex two months ago.
Taylor’s aunts said last week they are thankful for the prayers and support they’ve received since their niece’s death, adding that they’re sending the same prayers to Taylor’s neighbors. They said they can’t imagine the trauma left behind.
Those neighbors, Hannah Helm and Brittney Lowe, said the day Taylor died replays in their heads every day. They said they still feel the same stress and nerves that arose on March 13, when LMPD narcotics officers were serving a warrant and engaged in a shootout with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
Helm described what she saw that day.
“Cars, canines, army tanks,” Helm said she saw. “They had the big tank out here, guys poking out the top of that, lights flashing. (Walker) had come out here; he was trembling, trembling. He was terrified for his life."
Helm said she was terrified, too, watching everything unfold from her balcony window.
“I felt like if he made a wrong movement at a wrong time, he could have lost his life, too,” Helm said.
Lowe said she wanted to move after the shooting, adding that she’ll never forget March 13.
”I heard this big boom,” Lowe said. “The sound ... still scares my daughter. If we hear something too loud, my daughter gets nervous.”
Lowe described what she saw.
“Some officers did come in my apartment because where my laundry room is, that is where her hallway was,” she said.
Added Helm: ”It’s scary to know that my son is sleeping right here and he can’t be safe. It was too much.”
WAVE 3 News found a message on a doormat in front of one of neighbor’s door that read “Nothing inside is worth dying for.”
Helm and Lowe said they hope the whole story will be told, and that Taylor’s family gets justice and finds peace.
