Bullitt County officials discuss reopening of the county

SHERPHERDSVILLE, Ky, (WAVE) - In a phone call with officials across Bullitt County Monday morning, Judge Executive Jerry Summers updated where the county stands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been more than 90 cases of the virus confirmed, but only about 20 are currently active in the county. At least four Bullitt County residents have died.
Although state government offices can open starting Monday, it could be a while before you can go into local government buildings in Bullitt County.
“County courthouses and county buildings might not re-open up until probably July 1,” Summers said.
Summers said some of the offices and buildings that will not be open include the PVA, Planning and Zoning, code enforcement, the County Clerk’s Office and Fiscal Court.
"When you look at the way that things are designed and constructed,” he explained, “we're going to have to make quite a few changes.”
Summers said Fiscal Court will have to be redesigned before they can have people in there.
Bullitt County officials said despite the struggles they are facing they have managed to provide more than 17,000 meals to seniors in the community.
They also said no first responders in the county have come down with the virus.
