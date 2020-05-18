Byck Elementary School teachers collect ‘Bags of Hope’ for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers at one JCPS school went above and beyond to send their students into summer break with some extra gear.
First grade teachers at Byck Elementary collected bikes, helmets, food and summer toys along with some necessities for outdoor fun. It’s called “Bags of Hope."
Parents will also receive gift bags, saying “thank you for teaching our students” during the virtual learning over the past several weeks.
“This will help, yeah. They can get out, get some exercise, snacks, toilet paper, sanitizer soap you name it," Byck Elementary School teacher Brittney Gee said. "Try to get them whatever they needed and some fun stuff for the summer.”
The Rajon Rondo Foundation and some of our viewers helped with the bicycles and other fun summer supplies.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.