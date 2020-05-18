College students may be eligible for money through CARES Act

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Stimulus checks have been rolling out. If you have gotten yours maybe you are using that money to pay off bills, buying food, paying for the roof over your head. What if you aren’t eligible for that money? Many college students aren’t. There is another way college students can get money to help make ends meet.
"A new survey found that 81% of college students are struggling financially because of the coronavirus," financial advisor Tim Riney from the Family Wealth Group said.
Riney says most college students are ineligible for a federal stimulus check if they are at an age where they can be claimed as a dependent on another person's tax return..
"It really doesn't even matter if their parents don't claim them as a dependent, the criteria is whether they are claimable or not," Riney said.
Students who are 24 and older will receive the $1,200 one-time stimulus check if their income is $75,000 or less. There is also aid through the CARES Act. Colleges and universities are getting $14 billion in grants, and $6 billion will immediately help students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The amount of money each school receives is based on enrollment, and institutions have the freedom to determine who will receive the funds," Riney said.
Riney says the money will be given as emergency grants, loans, scholarships or vouchers to cover housing and school-related expenses.
The University of Louisville received $12.5 million from the CARES Act. Of that amount, a little over $6 million is allocated for students. UofL has already given out about $4.1 million of that money to students. The University of Kentucky got more than $17 million from the CARES Act and $8 million of that is for students.
This is money that students have to apply for. Many colleges across the country are figuring out an application process and formulas to distribute the money.
"It could be hundreds or thousands of dollars," Riney said. "It's too early to say but, it will be financially need based. It's still kind of new, people just need to be aware of that as one of the potential options to get aid."
As far as federal student loan relief, Riney says under the CARES Act, student loan payments are deferred and interest is waived on all federally-held student loans until September 30th of this year. Riney also says those with defaulted student loans will also see relief. The bill suspends garnishing wages, Social Security and tax refunds.
Riney adds that the bill does not include private student loans or federally-issued loans held by private lenders.
If you are college student, check with your financial aid office for more information on help from the CARES Act.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.