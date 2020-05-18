Fischer says Jefferson County surpasses 2,000 cases of coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced 74 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing Jefferson County’s total past the 2,000 mark.
In all, the county has reported 2,009 cases of the virus that has killed tens of thousands of Americans this year.
The death of a 76-year-old woman was the county’s 129th fatality related to the coronavirus.
Nearly 18,000 residents have been tested, and 1,244 have recovered.
Among the county’s first responders, one new staff member at the Department of Corrections has tested positive. Forty-seven first responders have been diagnosed throughout the crisis. Thirty-one have returned to work and 16 are still recovering at home.
