FORECAST: Heavy rain, thunderstorms continue through tonight

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Most areas along/east of I-65 through TUESDAY PM
- STRONG T-STORMS: Possible east of I-65 this afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bands of heavy rain/thunderstorms push in from the south through the rest of the day. Areas along/east of I-65 will see the heaviest rainfall and the best potential for strong storms this afternoon and evening.
The bands of rain will start to tilt and flow in nearly backward from the southeast to the northwest. Areas along and east of I-65 and north of I-64 have the best potential to see rainfall overnight.
Showers will continue, flowing in mainly from the east/southward moving backward on Tuesday. Locally heavy downpours are possible. Expect highs in the 60s and low 70s Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers remain possible Tuesday night as lows fall into the 50s.
Rain chances are expected to decrease toward the holiday weekend as temperatures eventually jump back into the 80s.
