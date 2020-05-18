FORECAST: Locally heavy downpours, especially midday & afternoon

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Most areas along/east of I-65 through TUESDAY PM
- STRONG T-STORMS: Possible east of I-65 this afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Bands of heavy rain/thunderstorms will feed in from the south today. The main focus will be along/east of I-65 for heavy rainfall; strong t-storms are possible east of I-65.
The rain bands will start to tilt and flow in nearly backward from the southeast to the northwest tonight. They will mainly impact Indiana and areas along and east of I-65.
Showers will continue tomorrow, flowing in mainly from the east/southeast moving backward. Locally heavy downpours are possible.
Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.
