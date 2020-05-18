FORECAST: Locally heavy downpours, especially midday & afternoon

FORECAST: Locally heavy downpours, especially midday & afternoon
Rain is expected to continue throughout the day.
By Brian Goode | May 13, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 4:55 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Most areas along/east of I-65 through TUESDAY PM
  • STRONG T-STORMS: Possible east of I-65 this afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Bands of heavy rain/thunderstorms will feed in from the south today. The main focus will be along/east of I-65 for heavy rainfall; strong t-storms are possible east of I-65.

The rain bands will start to tilt and flow in nearly backward from the southeast to the northwest tonight. They will mainly impact Indiana and areas along and east of I-65.

Showers will continue tomorrow, flowing in mainly from the east/southeast moving backward. Locally heavy downpours are possible.

Scattered showers are possible on Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 5/18 4AM

· Click here for the 3-day forecast

· Get the #WAVE3Weather app

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.