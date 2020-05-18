FORECAST: Scattered showers overnight, more rain Tuesday

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Most areas along/east of I-65 through TUESDAY PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers continue overnight with steady rain across Eastern Kentucky. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s.
Scattered showers are possible early Tuesday with more stay rain expected during the afternoon. With the area of low pressure retrograding back to the west these showers move in from the east, opposite of what’s usual. Expect highs in the 60s and low 70s.
Scattered showers continue Tuesday night as lows fall into the 50s.
We will be on the cooler side of the area of low pressure on Wednesday, keeping highs only in the 60s during the afternoon. Showers will continue to move in from the east and southeast during the day.
