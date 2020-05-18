FORECAST: Unsettled weather all week

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Most areas along/east of I-65 through TUESDAY PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers will remain possible this evening. Otherwise, expect a cloudy sky with overnight lows in the 50s.
The unsettled weather will continue Tuesday with heavy downpours possible. With the area of low pressure retrograding back to the west these showers move in from the east, opposite of what’s usual. Expect highs in the 60s and low 70s Tuesday afternoon.
Scattered showers will remain possible Tuesday night as lows fall into the 50s.
We will be on the cooler side of the area of low pressure on Wednesday, keeping highs only in the 60s during the afternoon. Showers will continue to move in from the east and southeast during the day.
