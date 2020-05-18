Friends of Phyllis George reflect on her legacy as Miss America, Kentucky first lady and sportscaster

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The memory of Phyllis George, former first lady of Kentucky, Miss America 1971, TV host and sportscaster, lives on through those who knew her well.
For Heather French Henry, George was an inspiration. Representing Kentucky, Henry was crowned Miss America in 2000 and said George encouraged her to be involved in public service.
“She wasn’t just about the glitz and glamour,” Henry said. “During my Miss America year she reached out to me a lot to make sure I understood I could use that platform to effectuate change.”
Henry went on to marry former Lt. Governor Steve Henry, becoming Kentucky’s second lady from 2000-2003. She said George was someone she could always look up to and ask for advice regarding politics.
“Her legacy is going to be one of effectuating change, getting things done, being a bold voice and outspoken voice for women,” Henry said. “I know her from several different dimensions, but she was a trailblazer.”
In 1975, George broke barriers as one of the first female sportscasters on television.
George’s friend and frequent interior design collaborator Mark Eliason said he remembers when George got the job.
“It was a big deal, everybody had heard of her and everybody was just kind of sitting back and waiting to see how she was going to do,” Eliason said. “We of course thought she did great.”
Over the years, Eliason tells WAVE 3 he helped George redesign homes in New York and Florida; ultimately helping her renovate the governor’s mansion in Frankfort. Along the way they became family.
“I cried all night when I found out she passed because she was so dear and so kind and so giving, and if you needed anything she was there,” Eliason said.
Along with his memories, Eliason said he will never get rid of the armoire George gave him that now sits in his dining room. Above all, he said he wants people to remember how kind she was.
“She wanted the best for Kentucky,” Eliason said.
