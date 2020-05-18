Gov. Beshear reports nearly 8,000 coronavirus cases across Kentucky

Beshear also reported that two more minors have been diagnosed with the rare, pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Last week, a 10-year-old had to be intubuted and was in critical condition. That child is no longer intubated, but a 16-year-old also received the same diagnosis later last week, but has gone home. Monday, Beshear said a 5-year-old was hospitalized but is now recovering at home. An 11-year-old, however, remains hospitalized with the syndrome.