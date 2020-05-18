Gov. Beshear reports nearly 8,000 coronavirus cases across Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday confirmed there are 7,935 total cases of the coronavirus across Kentucky.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear reported 122 new cases from Sunday and 138 more on Monday.
Twelve new deaths, all in Jefferson County, push the state total to 346, Beshear said.
Among the newest diagnoses are two 12-year-old girls in Fayette County. Their current conditions were not immediately known.
Beshear also reported that two more minors have been diagnosed with the rare, pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome. Last week, a 10-year-old had to be intubuted and was in critical condition. That child is no longer intubated, but a 16-year-old also received the same diagnosis later last week, but has gone home. Monday, Beshear said a 5-year-old was hospitalized but is now recovering at home. An 11-year-old, however, remains hospitalized with the syndrome.
The governor shared some other data on Monday:
- 1,980 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 447 are currently hospitalized
- 866 patients have been in an ICU due to COVID-19; 277 currently in ICU
- In Kentucky’s longterm-care facilities, 1,004 residents and 423 staff have tested positive, and 200 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus
- 145,238 Kentuckians have been tested; 2,785 have recovered
