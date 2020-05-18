JCPS expects to hand out 1 millionth meal of pandemic this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Since local schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, many have been providing meals to students who rely on the meal programs.
By the end of the week, Jefferson County Public Schools expects to provide its one millionth meal since March 16.
On any given day, tens of thousands of breakfasts and lunches are provided to families of JCPS students. Anyone under 18 can pickup both a meal from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

