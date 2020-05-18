KSP searching for 9-year-old possibly abducted from home

PINE KNOT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a 9-year-old who they believe was abducted from his home.
Silas Fallen was last seen at his home around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police believe his mother, Briana Ylisa Giovannini, 30, of Las Vegas, Nevada, unlawfully took him from his home. Giovannini and Silas were last seen leaving Silas’ home in a beige van.
Silas is described as being 4’4’’ tall and weighing 60 ponds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 11 at (606) 878-6622.
