Louisville restaurants make changes as they prepare for in-person dining

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky restaurants can open their doors to dine-in customers at 33 percent capacity beginning Friday.
But, before that can happen, several owners have had to make adjustments to their dining rooms.
George Timmering owns Bearno’s in downtown Louisville. For weeks, he’s been taking carry-out and delivery orders only.
“It’s exciting when things are going on but right now it’s frustrating," Timmering said.
To prepare for Friday, Timmering removed all the bar stools, placed glass partitions between the booths, and temporarily removed the buffet station.
“Six feet plus," Timmering said. “Social distancing across the restaurant as best we could ... Thirty-three percent is better than zero, so we’re glad to open up.”
Other restaurants are making changes, too.
The staff at Agave & Rye gathered Monday for reopening training. The managers distributed handbooks to lay out the plan, and managers hammered it home.
“We’ve completely redone our policies and procedures for cleanliness and sanitation," General Manager Matt Buelow said.
Buelow told WAVE 3 News masks will be mandatory, tables will be spaced and hand sanitizer will be made available.
“We want to do it the right way," Buelow said. "The name of the game is keeping people safe and making sure people feel comfortable.”
