Police: SC mother set car on fire with 14-month-old child inside

The little boy is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police believe the woman intentionally set her car on fire with her son in it. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 2:55 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after investigators said she intentionally set her car on fire while her 14-month-old son sat inside, burning him severely all over this body.

Police say Caylin Watson lit her car on fire with her 14-month-old baby inside, burning him severely all over his body.
Police say Caylin Watson lit her car on fire with her 14-month-old baby inside, burning him severely all over his body. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The Columbia Police Department has charged Caylin Watson with attempted murder, first-degree arson, third-degree arson, and abuse/infliction of great bodily injury on a child.

Investigators said the car was parked near mile marker 1 on I-126 West just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Because of the fire, the child suffered severe burns on his body and is listed in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Center. Watson was also treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before she was taken to jail.

Four witnesses traveling along the highway saw the car on fire and stopped to help by either calling 911 or getting out of their vehicles to help the child.

Columbia Police officers arrived on the scene along with members of the Columbia Fire Department to put out the fire.

Watson was detained by authorities after they found evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped with processing the crime scene.

