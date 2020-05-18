Report: Sneaky ‘Free Joe Exotic’ printed on Rhinegeist Cheetah beer cans

(WAVE) - At Over-the-Rhine’s Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati, its workers are hoping to spread a little joy to its customers near and far.
“Our packaging team has loads of personality and they definitely have fun with the messaging on the bottom of our cans,” said director of marketing Tracey Ireland in an email to City Beat when asked about their latest message.
City Beat reports that “Free Joe Exotic” has been found by drinkers of Rhinegeist’s Cheetah beer on the bottom of the can. The message is a clear reference to the star of the hit Netflix docu-series “Tiger King.”
“The team is aware of our brand standards and makes sure to keep everything in line but, yes, for the most part they get to play!” Ireland said of the message Rhinegeist chose to share with its beer drinkers.
However, if you want one of the cans, you may have a little trouble finding one. Ireland said the message wasn’t printed on every Cheetah can.
“They usually rotate a few messages based on batches,” she said.
