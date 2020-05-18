Shoppers in Indiana want more safety precautions from malls and stores

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s an increase in foot traffic at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville. Though not all of the stores are back open, the parking lot was filled cars with both Indiana and Kentucky license plates.
Shoppers shared with WAVE 3 News their thoughts on safety in public places as businesses begin to open back up.
Sandra Gillendwater and Eric Hall didn’t make it too far inside the mall once they realized they had forgotten their masks.
“We went in, checked it out, and it didn’t look like it was super crowded,” Gillendwater said. “We didn’t want to go in further if we didn’t have to.”
The couple said as long as people have masks on, they don’t feel their health will be compromised in public. However, in spaces that garner a lot of foot traffic from all parts, the pair would like to see more.
"Gloves, no,” Gillendwater said. “Sanitizer, yes, have it outside the doors when you come in you have to take it, maybe helps out.”
Russ Bryant agrees. He said he’s mindful of what time of day he goes out in public.
“I think them opening up [stores] is still a little bit too early,” Bryant said. “When I go to the store in the morning, I see a lot more people with masks. But as the day progresses you don’t see as many people wearing masks. I think everybody should wear a mask.”
At Green Tree Mall, there are notices on the doors and signs inside that suggest shoppers wear a mask, but it is not mandatory for people to wear one.
CBL Properties, the management company for Green Tree Mall, has not responded to WAVE 3 News’ request for a comment.
