TARC buses honor JCPS seniors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is honoring the Class of 2020 on the side of its buses all over the city.
There are 21 buses with banners from each high school in the district with every senior’s name to congratulate them on a job well done.
WAVE 3 News crews spotted a tribute to Central High School Monday afternoon.
JCPS has several other salutes to the Class of 2020 planned including virtual graduation ceremonies and lighting up school football fields each Friday night.
