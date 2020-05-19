Baffert to point Charlatan and Nadal to Belmont Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says he’ll point Arkansas Derby winners Charlatan and Nadal to the June 20 Belmont Stakes.
The New York Racing Association announced on Tuesday that the Belmont will move from June 6 to June 20 and will be run at 1 1/8 miles instead of the traditional 1 1/2 miles.
“I think it’s great that now we can map out a plan for our horses,” Baffert said. “Right now, I would say that I have two horses, Charlatan and Nadal, pointing for it, with Authentic planning to run in the Santa Anita Derby on June 6.”
Baffert says he’s just glad that NYRA is opening Belmont Park.
“I was worried about the backside workers there and the trainers and what they’ve been through. It’s good to have light on everything and we can plan something out,” he said.
The Belmont will be the first of the Triple Crown races, with the Kentucky Derby set for Septmeber 5, and the Preakness Stakes for October 3.
“Probably going a mile and an eighth distance will probably be a tougher field,” Baffert added.
Baffert has won the Kentucky Derby five times, the Preakness Stakes seven and the Belmont Stakes three times.
