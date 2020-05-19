Campsites, attractions reopening in Kentucky, Indiana for summer

CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - At Indiana Caverns, helmets aren’t the only protective gear keeping people safe.
Whether it’s high above the ground on the Bat Chaser Zip Coaster, or deep below the earth’s surface in a cave, fun is still happening it just looks a little different.
"We've had a lot of people that are very, very happy to get out and do something," Rob Houchens, an Indiana Caverns partner, said. "So, we've had nothing but positive responses. We've had a lot of people who are understanding what we're doing in terms of our safety measures to make sure we keep everyone safe."
The business reopened last week.
"We had to shut down Indiana Caverns like most businesses did," Houchens said. "So, we shut down. Then, when it came time to reopen, we submitted a multi-page plan to our local health department who approved us for our reopening."
That means, now, visitors will see more masks for their use and employees. Social distancing signs are placed throughout the site and there's also increased sanitation and hand washing stations.
Travelers are likely to see similar changes at other places they might be looking to visit this summer.
In Kentucky, most resort and all recreation parks will open June 1, including lodges and cottages. Reservations can be made starting Tuesday.
All campgrounds will open June 11.
In Indiana, campgrounds are scheduled to open Sunday, along with state park inns and restaurants.
All will be required to practice social distancing and take sanitation precautions, heading into what is typically a very busy travel weekend.
"For us, Memorial Day weekend, Fourth of July, those kind of weekends are big for us," Houchens said. "They actually are a big percentage of our revenue. We're excited that we're back open before Memorial Day."
Guidelines related to reopening outdoor recreation in Indiana can be found here.
Kentucky rules are laid out here.
