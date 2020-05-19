Deadline to register to vote in Kentucky’s primary is approaching

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deadline to register to vote for the first time or make an address or name change is May 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM.
Voter registration cards can be dropped off at any Motor Vehicle Branch location drop box of the County Clerk’s Office or at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office Election Center drop box located at the Edison Center at 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 301 up to 4:00 PM. If the voter registration card is mailed, it must be postmarked by May 26th.
Unfortunately, you cannot change your party affiliation and still be eligible to vote in that party’s primary election. The deadline to change your political party was December 31, 2019. A voter not affiliated with either of the two major parties is still eligible to vote in nonpartisan races.
If you need more information, click here. You can update your voter registration record or located the addresses of the Motor Vehicle Branch locations.
You may also reach the Election Center by calling (502) 574-6100.
