Elderly dog saved from ravine in Bullitt Co.
An elderly dog was rescued from a ravine in Bullitt County, Ky. (Source: Bullitt Co. Animal Shelter / Facebook)
By Shellie Sylvestri | May 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 4:46 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An elderly dog in Bullitt County found itself in a difficult situation and in need of some help.

A post on The Bullitt County Animal Shelter thanked Zoneton Fire Department firefighters for their help rescuing a Boxer from a ravine that it was unable to get out of.

“This is not the 1st you all had aided us in a rescue!” the post read before thanking the crew for their hard work on behalf of people and animals across the country.

Posted by Bullitt County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

