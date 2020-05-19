Elderly dog saved from ravine in Bullitt Co.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - An elderly dog in Bullitt County found itself in a difficult situation and in need of some help.
A post on The Bullitt County Animal Shelter thanked Zoneton Fire Department firefighters for their help rescuing a Boxer from a ravine that it was unable to get out of.
“This is not the 1st you all had aided us in a rescue!” the post read before thanking the crew for their hard work on behalf of people and animals across the country.
