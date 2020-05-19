FORECAST: ‘Backwards Day;’ Showers move in from the east today

- FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Along/east of I-65 until 8 p.m.
- HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Very warm and humid sets up with small t-storm chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An odd setup on this Tuesday with drizzle and fog for some this morning. We may get a few peeks of sun across central areas by midday.
A backwards moving line of showers/thunder may develop in the afternoon. Highs with the sun peeks briefly into the 70s. As we move into tonight, showers look more likely in the evening hours for areas near the Ohio River.
The showers will taper to drizzle and if the clouds try to break up again, fog would quickly replace that clearing. Lows will be in the 50s.
Another cloudy day with spotty showers is possible Wednesday, especially in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the 60s. A few spotty showers/drizzle expected Wednesday night with lows sliding slightly into the 50s.
A warm front may increase the thunderstorm risk for western areas to start the weekend, the theme toward Memorial Day will be hot and humid!
