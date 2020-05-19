FORECAST: Scattered showers this week, but warming by the weekend

- Eastern Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers still look possible as the area of low pressure meanders about. Otherwise, you can expect a mostly cloudy sky with mild overnight lows in the 50s.
We’ll stick with a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday as highs top out in the upper 60s for most. A few scattered showers will once again be possible. Showers become even less widespread Wednesday night as lows will return to the 50s by early Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon, scattered showers and even some rumbles of thunder will develop, especially south of Louisville. Highs will be in the 60s, with lower 70s possible given the possibility of some breaks in cloud cover.
More heat and humidity continue to show signs of building in for the Memorial Day weekend, just in time for the unofficial start of summer!
