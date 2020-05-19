Gov. Beshear reports more than 8,000 coronavirus cases across Kentucky, 20 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday confirmed 164 new cases of the coronavirus, and 20 new deaths.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear announced there have been 8,069 total cases across the state, and 366 deaths.
The governor said he believed Tuesday’s report marked the largest single-day increase in fatalities throughout the crisis that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and more than 300,000 around the world. This is all happening as Kentucky, like most states around the country, eases lockdown protocols and reopens some of its businesses.
“While I believe we can reopen and reopen safely if we do it gradually, let’s remember this thing is still deadly,” Beshear said. “And it’s still taking people we love and care about. Twenty is a hard number. It’s a tough number.”
Ahead of Friday’s scheduled reopening of restaurants, Beshear forwarded to Kentuckians some valuable advice given to him by his father, former Gov. Steve Beshear.
“We can’t screw it up,” said the younger Beshear, urging anxious residents to still use caution over the upcoming holiday weekend even through small group gatherings will now be allowed.
The governor shared some other data on Monday:
- 2,010 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 443 are currently hospitalized
- 875 patients have been in an ICU due to COVID-19; 269 currently in ICU
- In Kentucky’s longterm-care facilities, 1,016 residents and 455 staff have tested positive, and 207 deaths have been reported due to the coronavirus
- 153,800 Kentuckians have been tested; 2,826 have recovered
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.