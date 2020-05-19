Health officials to start contact tracing program in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday the state would begin a seven month contact tracing program.
Beshear called for support and participation from Kentuckians.
“Team Kentucky needs you,” Beshear said, “answer the call if a public health worker contacts you.”
The program is aimed a gathering information from newly diagnosed patients and those they have been in contact with.
The health officials making these calls would let you know that you may have been exposed and ask where else you may have been.
Beshear said this is something that is being called for not only in Kentucky, but at a federal level too.
“This is something that under the president's plan, he says we need to be doing,” Beshear said, “so we're talking about calling you and you picking up. This isn't just me. This is the President too. Democrats, Republicans, state government, federal government; this is just public health experts."
Beshear said he understands there are privacy concerns, but added that this has been done before, and it can be done in a way that keeps Kentuckians protected.
"This is something we've done in the past,” Beshear said. “It's been done for some other communicable diseases that also require significant privacy and the trust of Kentuckians, and we can do this the same way."
The contact tracing program in Kentucky is funded by the Federal CARES Act.
The Governor also announced Mark Carter would serve as executive adviser of contact tracing efforts that fall under the umbrella of the Office of the Secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS).
