The holiday weekend coronavirus challenge - how to be out in public without public contact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2020 Memorial Day weekend could be the break many have been looking for to get away from the monotony of staying at home. But taking the fun outside does not mean leaving your cares behind. Health officials say approach outings with appropriate caution.
“I would say avoid public restrooms if you can,” Connie Mendel, Louisville Metro Public Health Deputy Director said. “Avoid surfaces that are frequently touched like the park benches and unfortunately the playground equipment. You want to avoid those things.”
The dilemma is finding a way to be out in public while avoiding public contact.
The coronavirus is spread most often by coughing and sneezing. The open air dilutes droplets that could contain the virus and sunlight can kill it. But staying too close to too many people for too long still raises the risk of transmission.
“We still want to stay 6 feet away from anyone who is not in your household,” Mendel said. “When you can’t, you absolutely want to use face coverings or masks and maintain that six feet of distance. So if you’re out and about this weekend in the parks or the Great Lawn and the Big Four Bridge, if it’s crowded I would say avoid it and come back later.”
The rules of washing your hands, social distancing, using hand sanitizer and not touching your face still apply even if you are outdoors.
If you are planning a picnic in a public park, Mendel said wipe down the table, don’t share utensils, food or drinks.
