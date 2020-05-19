Horse who survived Eastern Kentucky shooting gives birth

By Sarah Jackson | May 19, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 7:41 AM

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A horse who survived a shooting in eastern Kentucky gave birth.

The horse, named Hope, gave birth to a healthy colt on May 17, according to the Kentucky Humane Society.

SURPRISE! We are excited to share that Hope foaled a healthy colt at Willow Hope Farm on Sunday morning! The colt is...

Posted by Kentucky Humane Society Equine CARE on Monday, May 18, 2020

Several horses were found shot and killed along US 23, near the Pike and Floyd county line in December 2019. Three of the survivors from the herd were taken to Kentucky Humane Society’s Willow Hope Farm for rehabilitation.

KHS is asking for suggestions on what to name the baby horse.

