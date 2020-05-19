Jeffersonville city council president could face OWI charges

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – The Jeffersonville City Council president could face charges after he was stopped for speeding and failed a sobriety test, according to Indiana State Police.
Matt Owen was pulled over in downtown Jeffersonville around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday for driving 44 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls.
Huls said the trooper gave Owen a field sobriety test then took him to get a certified test at the Clark County Jail where he blew a .154 BAC. Indiana’s legal limit is 0.08.
Jeffersonville mayor Mike Moore released the following statement Tuesday morning, “I have spoken with Matt. He regrets his actions and realizes he made a poor decision.”
In addition to serving as Jeffersonville City Council president, Owen is also a New Chapel firefighter.
No charges have been filed against Owen at this time.
