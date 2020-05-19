Kentucky Department of Education looks at school reopening options

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Several options for reopening schools are being discussed by the Kentucky Department of Education’s Education Continuation Task Force.
The task force met Monday to review a reopening guidance document.
In the document, several options are laid out including scheduled rotations. Under scheduled rotations, students would attend school on alternating patterns, such as A-B days, AM/PM patterns or alternating weeks.
Another option is synchronous opt-in, which would mean parents and guardians would decide if students attended school in person or virtually.
A hybrid option would combine scheduled rotations and synchronous opt-in and students would break into two groups and alternate in person and online learning.
A fourth options would be fully online.
“This will be the first of several versions of this document,” Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown said. “We wanted to go ahead and get information into the hands of school district leaders so they can begin making plans for next year.”
Gov. Andy Beshear has told educators to prepare for three options; an early opening, a traditional opening and a late opening.
To view the reopening guidance document, click here.
