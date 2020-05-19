Kentucky State Parks to begin taking reservations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Kentucky state parks will start taking reservations. Governor Andy Beshear announced last week that most state parks, lodges and cabins can reopen on June 1.
Guests will have to follow social distancing and other health guidelines to protect themselves and other visitors from COVID- 19.
As of May 19, 2020, here’s what’s open and what has changed:
- Most resort parks and all recreation parks will open June 1. This includes lodges and cottages. These parks will remain closed for the time being: Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland, Buckhorn Lake, and Blue Licks Battlefield. Barren River Lake’s lodge and restaurant will be closed during renovations but cottages will be open.
- Lodging and camping reservations can be made starting May 19. Reservations for lodge rooms and cottages start at 1 p.m. Eastern time on May 19.
- Restaurants at open resort parks will also be open on a carry out basis only.
- Cumberland Falls and Natural Bridge state resort parks will re-open June 1.
- All campgrounds will open June 11. Campers must have self-contained campers or RVs with bathrooms because campground bathrooms and bath houses will be closed.
- Museums and historic sites will remain closed.
- Playgrounds, swimming pools and beaches will remain closed.
- State park golf courses are open. However, golf courses have taken precautions during the outbreak. Those steps include such things as closing pro shops to drive thru service only, and spacing tee times 20 minutes apart. Golf cart rentals will resume June 1 with one person per cart unless they are family members. The golf courses have removed bunker rakes, and made modifications to the flagsticks to help eliminate the spreading of the virus.
- State park guests are encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow the other CDC-recommended guidelines listed here.
