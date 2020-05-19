LMPD officer, suspect injured in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Louisville Metro Police Department officer and another person were injured in an officer-involved shooting.
Police were out with a vehicle in the 6900 block of Bardstown Road around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when officers encountered someone who fired at them, according to LMPD spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington. Both officers returned fire and hit the suspect.
Washington said the suspect ran and appeared to fire at officers again during a foot pursuit before eventually collapsing.
One of the officers and the suspect were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Washington said both appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of the suspect and officers have not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
