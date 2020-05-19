Louisville faith leaders, Metro Council members react to changes in police policies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the fallout continues from the March 13 police shooting of Breonna Taylor, some Louisville city leaders are pushing for changes beyond those Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday.
In a Facebook Live video, Fischer announced the creation of a civilian review board for police disciplinary matters. He also revealed new public safety initiatives including changes to multiple LMPD policies.
According to Fischer, body cameras will now be available to all sworn officers in situations where they have to announce themselves. Additionally, no-knock warrants will now require sign from LMPD Chief Steve Conrad before getting a judges approval.
Following Fischer’s remarks, faith leaders and Metro Council members on the live stream reacted to the changes. Rev. Marcia Cole Morton of Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church bemoaned what she described as a lack of action.
“We have been of these shores for 400 years, and for 400 years we have asked how long,” Morton said. “How do we as people whose skin has been kissed by the sun keep from getting angry?”
Pastor Corrie Shull of Burnett Avenue Baptist Church thanked Mayor Fischer for “making the most” of the moment but called the civilian review board just one step forward.
“We’ve got to be sure in this moment that we do the most to ensure that this never happens again and the continued brutality that the black community here in Louisville and elsewhere in the nation is experiencing at the hands of police offers and others is stymied,” Schull said.
Pastor Timothy Findley, Jr. of Bates Memorial Baptist Church was not on the live stream, but tells WAVE 3 he believes the policy changes announced Monday are a good starting point.
“I think they are the necessary steps in the right direction. Obviously, there’s more that needs to be done, to really address the injustice that we’re seeing in terms of African Americans, people of color, our interactions with police,” Findley said.
During the live stream, Council President David James and Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey both proposed the creation of Office of Inspector General in addition to the civilian review board.
“We have to create an office of the OIG that will help this community regain its trust in the police. It’s important that the community can trust those that are policing them and having an independent office that can do that and support the civilian review board is critical,” Dorsey said.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green voiced her frustration for meetings without specific outcomes.
“My expectation is that there will be policy change, there will be action, that there will be a better relationship between African Americans and police officers and that black people will stop being gunned down,” Green said.
During a budget hearing Monday night, Councilwoman Donna Purvis asked LMPD Chief Steve Conrad to clarify the department’s policy on no-knock warrants. Conrad said he would be in “no position” to answer specific questions regarding Taylor’s shooting until external and internal investigations into the case were complete.
