Malls and other retailers prepare to reopen to customers Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - May 20 is a big day in Kentucky in the state’s reopening plan as retailers can again open their stores under new COVID-19 guidelines.
We noticed more cars out near retail shopping areas like Shelbyville Road. That's because owners and employees are out and about getting their stores ready.
"I'm so excited, it's almost like I'm ten years old and this is Christmas Eve," said Tony McLaughlin, the owner of Golf Headquarters in Middletown.
From Oxmoor Center to retailers of every size, store owners like McLaughlin, who’s been surviving with internet and curbside sales are re-sanitizing merchandise, and prepping employees for customers to come back inside.
"After 21 years of being here and I'm just excited," McLaughlin said.
Nothing compares to having customers in the store to try out equipment, McLaughlin said, but under new rules that will include taking employees temperatures, employees wearing face masks and allowing 33 percent capacity.
At 13,000 square feet, McLaughlin not only widened aisles for shoppers, he checked with the fire department and can allow a lot of customers in, but plans to take it slow and safe instead.
"I could let 105 people in, but I don't want to do that yet, so we're going do 35 at a time as long as people are being smart and I'm going to be monitoring that."
McLaughlin believes people get it. That’s also the philosophy at Two Chicks and Company sellers of jewelry, clothes and gifts about one mile away.
"I think all of our customers that have come from curbside," siad Barbara Sparrow, one of the owners. "They are obeying all the rules that the Governor has asked us to do."
Ten people will be allowed in at one time with a staggered entry.
"There will be six feet of distance between customer and employee," said co-owner Karen Mayes.
Mayes went on to say employees will also be wearing masks and gloves. The two chicks in charge say even with all the new rules, customers they’ve spoken with seem ready to get out.
"You know, everybody is apprehensive a little bit, how retail is going to look," Mayes said, "but the response from customers has been overwhelming."
For customers not quite ready, both stores tell us they will also continue curbside pickup.
As far as Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center are concerned, representatives from Brookfield Properties sent us this statement:
“Following Governor Beshear’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores, Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center will reopen on Wednesday, May 20th. The malls will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the malls, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. We are working diligently to provide safe, clean environments where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time. Per the governor’s order, the food courts will open for carryout only until restaurants can open on May 22nd at 33 percent occupancy. At that time, limited seating will be available with tables spaced six feet apart. For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, please visit the malls’ websites. The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our properties. We appreciate the continued support from the community and are eager to once again serve as a place where people can shop, dine, work and spend time together in a safe and controlled way.”
