Malls and other retailers prepare to reopen to customers Wednesday

“Following Governor Beshear’s order announcing the reopening of certain retail stores, Mall St. Matthews and Oxmoor Center will reopen on Wednesday, May 20th. The malls will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. New measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the malls, including hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions. We are working diligently to provide safe, clean environments where people feel comfortable shopping, dining and enjoying their time. Per the governor’s order, the food courts will open for carryout only until restaurants can open on May 22nd at 33 percent occupancy. At that time, limited seating will be available with tables spaced six feet apart. For the most up-to-date list of open retailers, please visit the malls’ websites. The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance. As our centers prepare for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into our properties. We appreciate the continued support from the community and are eager to once again serve as a place where people can shop, dine, work and spend time together in a safe and controlled way.”