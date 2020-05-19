Mattel expands “Thank You Heroes” collection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mattel is expanding its “Thank You Heroes” collection with new products from Matchbox, Mega Construx, and UNO.
Matchbox is adding journalists to its collection with a news helicopter toy, a grocery delivery van and mobile hospital.
Mega Construx has two building sets, along with five action figures.
And new Uno cards include Mattel’s iconic characters as front line everyday heroes, including He-Man as a grocery delivery worker and Barbie as a scientist.
