Mental health professionals say it’s about staying strong together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical professionals across the country continue to see a rise in mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it’s lost wages or isolation, the reasons behind these issues are diverse. Some local healthcare professionals want to remind you that you’re not alone.
"It has changed everyone's life," said Nancy Brooks, National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) of Louisville executive director.
On Tuesday, in a virtual town hall meeting with Mayor Greg Fischer, you could take a listen to the song that over 20 Louisville musicians help put together called “Lift Up Louisville.”
Lifting up Louisville is what mental health professionals in the area are trying to do, because they're seeing a massive increase on their call lines nationwide. Suicides are up too, but they're also hearing from people who want to prevent their struggles from getting worse.
"We're experiencing more and more of outreach from folks looking for answers to mental health concerns,” said Brooks. “We're hearing from employers who are concerned about the well-being of their employees as they return to work."
Another thing these professionals say people are stressed about is not being stressed enough.
"Not many people really think about that,” said marriage and family therapist Amanda Villaveces, “but many people are finding a lot of calm and relaxation during this time and finding they feel guilty in comparison to what they know other people are dealing with right now."
If you're dealing with severe stress or mental instability, now isn't the time to put it off these experts say.
