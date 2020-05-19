Police arrest man in connection with shooting of 18-month-old, father in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a shooting injuring a man and his 18-month-old child on May 9.
Devin Hudson, 20, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault.
According to an arrest report, an altercation between Hudson and the victim occurred on Cedrus Circle, near East Indian Trail in the Newburg neighborhood.
During the altercation, Hudson pulled a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle while he and his daughter were inside. The victim and the victim’s child both suffered from life-threatening gunshot wounds according to police.
The victim then attempted to drive himself and his child to a hospital before stopping his vehicle at a Wendy’s at 158 Keystone Crossings in Shepherdsville. Shepherdsville Police were then called to the scene, where EMS transported both victims back to Louisville.
Officers set up a route along I-65 escorting the child to Norton Children’s Hospital and the adult male to University Hospital.
LMPD later updated the condition on the two victims on May 11, stating the 18-month-old girl was expected to survive, and the father was in serious but stable condition.
Hudson is booked at Metro Corrections and is due in court on May 20.
