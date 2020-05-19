Report: Louisville COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new University of Louisville report shows COVID-19 hospitalizations have plateaued in Louisville.
In addition to the plateau, the data shows a slight decrease in death rates.
The study also projects a significant decrease in hospitalizations by the end of August. That projection is based on the assumption that current social distancing and strong containment measures will be continued.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort on Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced there have been 8,069 total COVID-19 cases across the state, and 366 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.