StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Our buddy, the cut-off low pressure, is here to stay for a few more days.
It will wobble south toward Nashville later today. Then wobble back north over Southern IN by Thursday.
Then it will wobble slowly east and start to fade away by Friday night.
As long as it is around, there will be a risk for daily showers (some thunder) with temperatures being held down in the 60s for more with any sun peeks allowing for a couple hours of lower 70s.
And while I know this is keeping us from pretty weather, it is at least comfortable and good for the spring plants. We know the heat isn’t far away and we will miss weeks like this.
Speaking of the heat, it will all depend on how far west the Bermuda High builds over the weekend to keep any cold fronts from moving in. If it is strong enough, 85-90 will be common with your typical afternoon t-storm pop-ups.
However, if the high is not as strong, there is a risk a cold front could move in with a more widespread threat of thunderstorms.
In other words, the extended remains at a lower-than-normal confidence level.
Stay tuned!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.