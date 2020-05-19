TARC preparing to bring employees back to work starting June 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the state begins plans to slowly reopen the economy, TARC announced Tuesday that it is preparing to bring laid off employees back to work starting June 1.
The company announced in a press release that it will bring back around 20 employees a week starting in June, with the expectation that all drivers will be back to work by early July.
Back in March, TARC began laying off employees due to the decline in riders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot has changed since March. We want to ensure all of our team members are on the same page and understand new safety practices in place and what is expected of them as we gradually reopen the city, and our service,” TARC Co-Executive Director Laura Douglas said in a release.
Drivers will undergo additional additional training that focuses on cleaning, sanitization, and safety protocols protecting TARC passengers and team members from spread of the virus.
In April, TARC announced that it would require customers to wear masks and exit buses using the rear doors as safety precautions. The company also announced it would limit the number of passengers at a time on buses.
TARC said that it will still limit ridership to “essential service only” in Tuesday’s release. The company asks that passengers not designated as essential workers to avoid peak travel times of 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
