Attorneys, Metro Council members press LMPD for answers in Breonna Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, members of Louisville Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee held a virtual meeting with Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad and the attorneys for the family of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was shot and killed back in March at her apartment on Springfield Drive, as LMPD officers were serving a no-knock warrant. Police told WAVE 3 News that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, exchanged shots with police, injuring Sgt. Jon Mattingly. Taylor was shot and killed in the hallway of the apartment.
During the meeting, Taylor’s attorneys -- Sam Aguiar, Lonita Baker and Ben Crump -- asked LMPD to make changes to their policies. They requested police outlaw no-knock warrants and dismiss the charges against Walker.
No-knock warrants allow officers to enter a home without announcing themselves.
Crump told Conrad his legal team will not stop pressing police until they see concrete changes.
“We will not rest until we get those answers and hopefully, prayerful, in getting those answers, we can prevent this from happening to another one of your citizens," Crump said.
LMPD also provided more information on how they obtain no-knock warrants and why SWAT wasn’t present when LMPD executed the warrant on Taylor’s home. LMPD Maj. Paul Humphrey said warrants are graded on a point system, and only those that meet certain qualifications require help from SWAT.
“It’s a point system basically, and between a certain score, you have to consult the SWAT team commander and say, ‘This is the circumstance, these are the factors involved,’” Humphrey said. “And the SWAT team commander will make the determination if the SWAT team should be involved and what capacity, if so. Otherwise, if it goes to a certain level, it has to be the SWAT team to (serve the warrant) by policy.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.