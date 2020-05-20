City asking for ideas to transform 16.7 acre dilapidated property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Government is looking for ideas to transform an underutilized and dilapidated property.
The property, located at 1495 South 11th Street, was previously Rhodia SA, where coating products and other specialty chemicals were made.
The Jones-Dabney Company operated on the property before Rhodia. According to the city, a wastewater treatment plant was the last operation on the property before it became vacant in 1994.
The property features 16.7 acres and Louisville’s only Art Moderne building, which is the former Jones-Dabney Company Laboratory.
“The large Rhodia property, located near downtown and the University of Louisville, provides an immense opportunity for any developer,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “It will be critical that developers who submit a proposal engage with the surrounding residents and produce a project that complements the neighborhood.”
Louisville Metro Government is accepting Solicitation of Interest submissions until 3 p.m. on June 17.
The forms should include:
- A detailed narrative describing aspects of the proposed project, including type and size of development, number and size of buildings, proposed uses, rationale for the design concept and an environmental remediation plan;
- An explanation of the development team’s qualifications and experience undertaking a project of similar size and scope;
- A detailed financial plan, including expected sources of funding, any city and state incentives anticipated to be requested, and a five-year forecast of projected income and expenses;
- A commitment to hire and train workers from the surrounding neighborhoods and CDBG-eligible census tracts;
- A plan to address/mitigate displacement and/or gentrification and for engaging with residents, property owners and neighboring businesses throughout the process.
Submissions will be placed on Louisvilleky.gov for public review on June 19. Public comments will be accepted until July 17.
For the full Solicitation of Interest, click here. To submit a proposal and view additional materials, including environmental assessments and appraisal, click here.
