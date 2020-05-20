Fischer announces 38 new cases of coronavirus, 8 more deaths in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced 38 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing Jefferson County’s total to 2,105.
During his daily video briefing, Fischer also reported eight more deaths, giving the county a total of 140 fatalities due to the virus that has killed approximately 90,000 Americans and more than 300,000 worldwide.
The latest deaths ranged in age from 46 years old to 88 years old.
More than 19,000 residents now have been tested, and 1,352 have recovered. Seventy-seven patients are currently being treated in local hospitals, 23 of whom are in an ICU.
Among the county’s first responders, one new staff member at LMPD has tested positive for the coronavirus. Forty-eight first responders have been diagnosed throughout the crisis. Thirty-five have returned to work and 13 are still recovering at home.
At LMDC, 614 inmates have been tested. Eight of those test results were positive, and 43 more are pending.
