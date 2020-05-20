FORECAST: Rain chances low, but not zero

- Areas of fog possible early Friday
- WEEKEND: Warmer, more humid with scattered storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers will be possible tonight as winds remain breezy and lows fall into the 50s.
The stubborn low pressure that has been plaguing us for the past few days will move back over Louisville by Thursday afternoon as temps warm into the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms may develop on the southern side of the low across central Kentucky.
With a light wind expected on Thursday night, clearing skies will quickly lead to fog development. Lows once again return to the 50s tomorrow night.
Low pressure will start to move away from WAVE Country but a weak warm front will move in from the southwest by Friday afternoon. A few clusters of thunderstorms will be possible across Central/Southern Kentucky as a result. Highs will be in the 70s.
More heat and humidy continue to show signs of building in for the Memorial Day Weekend - just in time for the unofficial start of summer!
