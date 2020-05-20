FORECAST: Spotty showers, drizzle remain through end of the week

- THURSDAY PM: A few gusty t-storms across Central KY
- FRIDAY MORNING: Risk for patchy dense fog
- HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Warm and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spotty showers and drizzle will stick around through the afternoon as temperatures try to warm into the 60s. We’ll also see wind gusts near 20 MPH for the second half of the day.
Isolated showers will be possible tonight as winds remain breezy and lows fall into the 50s.
The stubborn low pressure that has been plaguing us for the past few days will move back over Louisville by Thursday afternoon as temps warm into the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms may develop on the southern side of the low across central Kentucky. With a light wind expected on Thursday night, clearing skies will quickly lead to fog development. Lows once again return to the 50s tomorrow night.
It will feel more like summer for the holiday weekend. We’ll see very warm, humid conditions with afternoon thunderstorms at times.
